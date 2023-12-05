Harbor Custom Development Inc (HCDI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Harbor Custom Development Inc (NASDAQ: HCDI) has increased by 18.51 when compared to last closing price of 1.08.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 77.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Invezz reported 2023-12-01 that Penny stocks like Green Giant (GGE), Neximmune (NEXI), Altimmune (ALT), and Harbor Custom Development (HCDI) were among the best-performing companies in Wall Street on Friday. All of them jumped by more than 40% even as the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 indices pulled back.

Is It Worth Investing in Harbor Custom Development Inc (NASDAQ: HCDI) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for HCDI is at 0.49. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HCDI is $6.00, which is $158.72 above the current market price. The public float for HCDI is 2.17M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.09% of that float. The average trading volume for HCDI on December 05, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

HCDI’s Market Performance

HCDI’s stock has seen a 77.76% increase for the week, with a 37.64% rise in the past month and a -17.43% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 39.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.69% for Harbor Custom Development Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 54.66% for HCDI’s stock, with a -60.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HCDI Trading at 22.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCDI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 39.06%, as shares surge +52.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCDI rose by +75.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8491. In addition, Harbor Custom Development Inc saw -82.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HCDI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.95 for the present operating margin

-3.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harbor Custom Development Inc stands at -30.54. The total capital return value is set at -8.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.12. Equity return is now at value -54.70, with -16.91 for asset returns.

Based on Harbor Custom Development Inc (HCDI), the company’s capital structure generated 192.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.80. Total debt to assets is 61.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 212.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Harbor Custom Development Inc (HCDI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.