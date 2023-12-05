Hallador Energy Co (HNRG) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ: HNRG) is above average at 4.95x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.58.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hallador Energy Co (HNRG) is $11.00, which is -$0.92 below the current market price. The public float for HNRG is 22.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HNRG on December 05, 2023 was 289.69K shares.

HNRG) stock’s latest price update

Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ: HNRG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.17 compared to its previous closing price of 12.98. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 7, 2023 2:00 PM ET Company Participants Rebecca Palumbo – Director of Investor Relations Brent Bilsland – President and Chief Executive Officer Lawrence Martin – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Kevin Tracey – Oberon Asset Management Kenneth Pounds – Castlebury Advisory Jason Lustig – J. Goldman & Co Lucas Pipes – B.

HNRG’s Market Performance

Hallador Energy Co (HNRG) has seen a -8.59% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -15.28% decline in the past month and a 9.86% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.04% for HNRG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.02% for HNRG’s stock, with a 16.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HNRG Trading at -12.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HNRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.35%, as shares sank -13.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HNRG fell by -8.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.59. In addition, Hallador Energy Co saw 19.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HNRG starting from HARDIE DAVID C, who sale 14,810 shares at the price of $9.05 back on Apr 13. After this action, HARDIE DAVID C now owns 1,978,726 shares of Hallador Energy Co, valued at $134,002 using the latest closing price.

HARDIE DAVID C, the Director of Hallador Energy Co, sale 16,356 shares at $9.58 during a trade that took place back on Apr 11, which means that HARDIE DAVID C is holding 1,993,536 shares at $156,630 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HNRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.77 for the present operating margin

+11.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hallador Energy Co stands at +5.09. The total capital return value is set at 7.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.57. Equity return is now at value 37.33, with 17.56 for asset returns.

Based on Hallador Energy Co (HNRG), the company’s capital structure generated 47.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.22. Total debt to assets is 15.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hallador Energy Co (HNRG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.