H World Group Limited ADR (HTHT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of H World Group Limited ADR (NASDAQ: HTHT) has decreased by -3.43 when compared to last closing price of 36.17. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.87% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-27 that H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 27, 2023 8:00 PM ET Company Participants Jason Chen – Director, Investor Relations HE Jihong – Chief Financial Officer JIN Hui – Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Ronald Leung – Bank of America Simon Cheung – Goldman Sachs Sijie Lin – CICC Operator Thank you for standing by and welcome to the H World Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants are in a listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in H World Group Limited ADR (NASDAQ: HTHT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for H World Group Limited ADR (NASDAQ: HTHT) is above average at 25.73x. The 36-month beta value for HTHT is also noteworthy at 0.94.

The public float for HTHT is 318.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.77% of that float. The average trading volume of HTHT on December 05, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

HTHT’s Market Performance

HTHT stock saw a decrease of -4.87% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.00% and a quarterly a decrease of -12.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.50% for H World Group Limited ADR (HTHT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.36% for HTHT’s stock, with a -17.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HTHT stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for HTHT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HTHT in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $34 based on the research report published on October 27, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HTHT Trading at -4.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares sank -2.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTHT fell by -4.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.09. In addition, H World Group Limited ADR saw -17.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HTHT

Equity return is now at value 28.61, with 5.29 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, H World Group Limited ADR (HTHT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.