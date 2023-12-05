Gyre Therapeutics Inc (GYRE) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Gyre Therapeutics Inc (GYRE) has gone down by -23.27% for the week, with a 152.91% rise in the past month and a 95.02% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 18.63% for GYRE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.44% for GYRE’s stock, with a 168.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gyre Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GYRE) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GYRE is 1.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GYRE is $45.00, which is $28.94 above the current price. The public float for GYRE is 12.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GYRE on December 05, 2023 was 54.40K shares.

GYRE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Gyre Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GYRE) has decreased by -31.37 when compared to last closing price of 23.40.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -23.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-02 that Korro Bio is working on an RNA-editing platform, and its stock price shot up 171% in November. Gyre Therapeutics is a commercial-stage drugmaker in China that could expand into the lucrative U.S. market.

Analysts’ Opinion of GYRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GYRE stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for GYRE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GYRE in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $19 based on the research report published on April 29, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

GYRE Trading at 62.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GYRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.59%, as shares surge +148.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +117.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GYRE fell by -23.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +308.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.89. In addition, Gyre Therapeutics Inc saw 227.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GYRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3702.27 for the present operating margin

-29.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gyre Therapeutics Inc stands at -1038.04. The total capital return value is set at -106.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.03. Equity return is now at value -269.01, with -215.90 for asset returns.

Based on Gyre Therapeutics Inc (GYRE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.33.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gyre Therapeutics Inc (GYRE) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.