Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ: GT) has increased by 1.76 when compared to last closing price of 14.23. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-30 that Unlock your portfolio value with high earnings yield stocks like PPC, RCL, MTDR and GT.

Is It Worth Investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (NASDAQ: GT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for GT is also noteworthy at 1.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GT is $16.40, which is $1.92 above than the current price. The public float for GT is 281.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.58% of that float. The average trading volume of GT on December 05, 2023 was 3.43M shares.

GT’s Market Performance

GT stock saw an increase of 3.28% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 20.97% and a quarterly increase of 11.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.47% for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.69% for GT’s stock, with a 14.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GT Trading at 13.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +15.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GT rose by +3.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.67. In addition, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. saw 42.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.57 for the present operating margin

+20.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. stands at +0.97. The total capital return value is set at 6.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.56. Equity return is now at value -9.96, with -2.19 for asset returns.

Based on Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT), the company’s capital structure generated 168.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.70. Total debt to assets is 39.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In summary, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.