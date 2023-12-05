Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR (GOL) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR (NYSE: GOL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 73.77x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for GOL is at 1.92. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GOL is $3.52, which is $0.23 above the current market price. The public float for GOL is 140.87M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.68% of that float. The average trading volume for GOL on December 05, 2023 was 709.66K shares.

GOL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR (NYSE: GOL) has decreased by -10.84 when compared to last closing price of 3.69.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -13.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-28 that Gol Linhas Aereas has seen margin expansion due to cheaper jet fuel and recovery in the Brazilian airline market. However, the company’s margin expansion may be limited due to more expensive fuel and increased competition. Gol’s recapitalization plan through convertible debt and warrants will lead to significant dilution for future shareholders.

GOL’s Market Performance

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR (GOL) has seen a -13.87% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.36% decline in the past month and a 17.03% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.01% for GOL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.10% for GOL’s stock, with a 1.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GOL Trading at 5.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares sank -7.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOL fell by -13.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.57. In addition, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR saw 23.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.20 for the present operating margin

+19.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR stands at -10.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. ADR (GOL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.