General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

In the past week, GIS stock has gone up by 2.15%, with a monthly decline of -1.95% and a quarterly plunge of -1.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.34% for General Mills, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.45% for GIS’s stock, with a -13.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) Right Now?

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GIS is 0.19.

The public float for GIS is 579.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GIS on December 05, 2023 was 4.67M shares.

GIS) stock’s latest price update

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.28 compared to its previous closing price of 64.13. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-04 that The latest trading day saw General Mills (GIS) settling at $64.95, representing a +1.28% change from its previous close.

Analysts’ Opinion of GIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GIS stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for GIS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GIS in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $74 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GIS Trading at 1.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares sank -1.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIS rose by +2.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.62. In addition, General Mills, Inc. saw -22.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GIS starting from Cordani David, who sale 8,675 shares at the price of $89.55 back on May 17. After this action, Cordani David now owns 7,885 shares of General Mills, Inc., valued at $776,847 using the latest closing price.

Pallot Mark A, the Chief Accounting Officer of General Mills, Inc., sale 4,081 shares at $90.32 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Pallot Mark A is holding 13,121 shares at $368,591 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GIS

Equity return is now at value 23.49, with 7.84 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, General Mills, Inc. (GIS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.