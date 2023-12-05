Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE: GOTU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.34. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) is $20.95, which is $0.24 above the current market price. The public float for GOTU is 152.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GOTU on December 05, 2023 was 1.78M shares.

GOTU) stock’s latest price update

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE: GOTU) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.24 in relation to its previous close of 2.86. However, the company has experienced a 11.07% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-22 that Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 22, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Catherine Chen – Head of Investor Relations Larry Chen – Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Shannon Shen – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Yiwen Zhang – China Renaissance Operator Hello and welcome to Gaotu Techedu Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants’ will be in listen-only mode.

GOTU’s Market Performance

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) has seen a 11.07% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.39% gain in the past month and a -3.21% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.47% for GOTU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.67% for GOTU stock, with a simple moving average of -14.36% for the last 200 days.

GOTU Trading at 6.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.80%, as shares surge +11.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOTU rose by +11.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.56. In addition, Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR saw 14.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.73 for the present operating margin

+71.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR stands at +0.53. The total capital return value is set at -3.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.41. Equity return is now at value 6.05, with 4.11 for asset returns.

Based on Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU), the company’s capital structure generated 2.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.60. Total debt to assets is 1.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.59.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.