Gamida Cell Ltd (GMDA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for GMDA is also noteworthy at 1.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GMDA is $4.00, which is $3.65 above than the current price. The public float for GMDA is 119.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.89% of that float. The average trading volume of GMDA on December 05, 2023 was 1.80M shares.

GMDA) stock’s latest price update

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ: GMDA)’s stock price has plunge by 4.14relation to previous closing price of 0.33. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.09% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-20 that BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), a cell therapy pioneer working to turn cells into powerful therapeutics, today announced that its management team will present corporate highlights at the upcoming Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York, NY.

GMDA’s Market Performance

GMDA’s stock has risen by 3.09% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -55.85% and a quarterly drop of -70.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.20% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.04% for Gamida Cell Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.26% for GMDA stock, with a simple moving average of -73.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GMDA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GMDA stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for GMDA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GMDA in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $11 based on the research report published on November 01, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

GMDA Trading at -49.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GMDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.20%, as shares sank -54.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GMDA rose by +3.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4046. In addition, Gamida Cell Ltd saw -73.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GMDA

The total capital return value is set at -68.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -74.10. Equity return is now at value -1103.79, with -66.32 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 124.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.68.

Conclusion

In summary, Gamida Cell Ltd (GMDA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.