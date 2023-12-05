Five9 Inc (FIVN) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, FIVN stock has gone up by 15.52%, with a monthly gain of 51.35% and a quarterly surge of 21.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.55% for Five9 Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.81% for FIVN’s stock, with a 23.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.93. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Five9 Inc (FIVN) is $86.45, which is $0.98 above the current market price. The public float for FIVN is 71.10M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FIVN on December 05, 2023 was 1.10M shares.

FIVN) stock’s latest price update

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN)’s stock price has increased by 7.39 compared to its previous closing price of 79.59. However, the company has seen a 15.52% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-04 that Five9, the business communication software company, is exploring options for a sale, according to reporting by Bloomberg News citing sources familiar with the matter. The company is gauging interest from potential buyers, the report said, including Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM), which tried to acquire Five9 in October 2021 for $14.7 billion.

Analysts’ Opinion of FIVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FIVN stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for FIVN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FIVN in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $80 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FIVN Trading at 31.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.78%, as shares surge +35.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIVN rose by +15.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.27. In addition, Five9 Inc saw 25.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIVN starting from Burkland Daniel P., who sale 16,000 shares at the price of $75.02 back on Nov 20. After this action, Burkland Daniel P. now owns 103,360 shares of Five9 Inc, valued at $1,200,320 using the latest closing price.

Mansharamani Leena, the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of Five9 Inc, sale 332 shares at $71.56 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Mansharamani Leena is holding 33,833 shares at $23,758 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.30 for the present operating margin

+51.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Five9 Inc stands at -12.15. The total capital return value is set at -6.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.94. Equity return is now at value -21.76, with -6.24 for asset returns.

Based on Five9 Inc (FIVN), the company’s capital structure generated 255.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.83. Total debt to assets is 63.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 251.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.85.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Five9 Inc (FIVN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.