EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT)’s stock price has increased by 177.46 compared to its previous closing price of 6.61. However, the company has seen a 198.21% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-12-04 that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. EYPT, +177.46% announced Monday afternoon that it has begun an underwritten public offering of $175 million in common stock. The company will also give underwriters the chance to purchase up to an additional $26.25 million of stock at the offering price, for 30 days, less an underwriting discount.

Is It Worth Investing in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EYPT is 1.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for EYPT is $31.75, which is $13.41 above the current price. The public float for EYPT is 28.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 19.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EYPT on December 05, 2023 was 522.24K shares.

EYPT’s Market Performance

EYPT stock saw an increase of 198.21% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 151.58% and a quarterly increase of 94.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.62% for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 177.63% for EYPT stock, with a simple moving average of 149.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EYPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EYPT stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for EYPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EYPT in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $20 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EYPT Trading at 153.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EYPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 17.37% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.29%, as shares surge +136.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +117.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EYPT rose by +198.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +415.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.14. In addition, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 424.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EYPT starting from EW Healthcare Partners, L.P., who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $9.90 back on Sep 01. After this action, EW Healthcare Partners, L.P. now owns 3,490,921 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $197,982 using the latest closing price.

EW Healthcare Partners, L.P., the 10% Owner of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 78,495 shares at $10.24 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that EW Healthcare Partners, L.P. is holding 3,510,921 shares at $804,061 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EYPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-190.65 for the present operating margin

+74.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -246.97. The total capital return value is set at -43.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.69. Equity return is now at value -102.73, with -52.64 for asset returns.

Based on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT), the company’s capital structure generated 48.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.48. Total debt to assets is 25.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.