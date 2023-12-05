Examining the Volatility of Daktronics Inc.’s (DAKT) Stock

The stock of Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) has gone down by -18.19% for the week, with a -3.66% drop in the past month and a 3.71% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.92% for DAKT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.70% for DAKT’s stock, with a 27.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) Right Now?

Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DAKT is 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DAKT is $12.00, which is $2.78 above the current price. The public float for DAKT is 37.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DAKT on December 05, 2023 was 515.11K shares.

DAKT) stock’s latest price update

Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT)’s stock price has dropped by -10.05 in relation to previous closing price of 10.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -18.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-12-01 that BROOKINGS, S.D., Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ-DAKT), today announced that it’s CFO, Sheila Anderson, will present at the Singular Research’s 18th annual “Best of the Uncovered” conference in San Francisco on Thursday, December 7.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAKT stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for DAKT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DAKT in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $10 based on the research report published on January 24, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

DAKT Trading at -6.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.48%, as shares sank -3.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAKT fell by -17.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +128.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.79. In addition, Daktronics Inc. saw 226.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DAKT starting from Wiemann Bradley T, who sale 22,722 shares at the price of $9.36 back on Oct 16. After this action, Wiemann Bradley T now owns 132,582 shares of Daktronics Inc., valued at $212,603 using the latest closing price.

Wiemann Bradley T, the Exec Vice President of Daktronics Inc., sale 778 shares at $9.51 during a trade that took place back on Oct 12, which means that Wiemann Bradley T is holding 132,582 shares at $7,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DAKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.44 for the present operating margin

+20.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Daktronics Inc. stands at +0.90. The total capital return value is set at 12.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.36. Equity return is now at value 15.36, with 6.38 for asset returns.

Based on Daktronics Inc. (DAKT), the company’s capital structure generated 3.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.81. Total debt to assets is 1.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.95 and the total asset turnover is 1.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.