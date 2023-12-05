Evaluating the Impact of -5.12 Increase on Standard Lithium Ltd’s (SLI) Stock

The stock of Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) has seen a -6.00% decrease in the past week, with a -29.17% drop in the past month, and a -38.74% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.27% for SLI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.99% for SLI’s stock, with a -43.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX: SLI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.14. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) by analysts is $7.01, which is $4.97 above the current market price. The public float for SLI is 160.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.41% of that float. On December 05, 2023, the average trading volume of SLI was 1.02M shares.

SLI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX: SLI) has decreased by -5.12 when compared to last closing price of 2.15.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-04 that The Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA: LIT ) shed over 15% of its market value since the turn of the year, suggesting the lithium industry is subject to systematic headwinds. Although lithium stocks have surrendered value, we need to put matters into perspective before committing to long-term investment decisions.

SLI Trading at -24.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.72%, as shares sank -25.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLI fell by -4.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.45. In addition, Standard Lithium Ltd saw -30.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SLI

The total capital return value is set at -29.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.93. Equity return is now at value -30.36, with -28.58 for asset returns.

Based on Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.78. Total debt to assets is 0.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.46.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.68.

Conclusion

To sum up, Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.