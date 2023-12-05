Evaluating the Impact of -11.65 Increase on Lizhi Inc ADR’s (LIZI) Stock

The stock of Lizhi Inc ADR (LIZI) has gone down by -38.48% for the week, with a -32.66% drop in the past month and a -55.66% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.60% for LIZI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -35.45% for LIZI’s stock, with a -64.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lizhi Inc ADR (NASDAQ: LIZI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lizhi Inc ADR (NASDAQ: LIZI) is 2.30x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LIZI is 1.64. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Lizhi Inc ADR (LIZI) is $99.24, which is $12.18 above the current market price. The public float for LIZI is 4.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.14% of that float. On December 05, 2023, LIZI’s average trading volume was 31.34K shares.

LIZI) stock’s latest price update

Lizhi Inc ADR (NASDAQ: LIZI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -11.65 compared to its previous closing price of 2.66. However, the company has seen a fall of -38.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-30 that Lizhi Inc. (NASDAQ:LIZI ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 29, 2023 8:00 PM ET Company Participants Effy Kang – Head of Capital Markets Jinnan Lai – Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Director Chengfang Lu – Acting Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Operator Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by for LIZHI INC.

LIZI Trading at -36.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LIZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.80%, as shares sank -36.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LIZI fell by -38.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.57. In addition, Lizhi Inc ADR saw -62.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LIZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.05 for the present operating margin

+32.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lizhi Inc ADR stands at +3.96. The total capital return value is set at 15.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.61. Equity return is now at value 9.60, with 5.34 for asset returns.

Based on Lizhi Inc ADR (LIZI), the company’s capital structure generated 25.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.35. Total debt to assets is 12.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 176.26 and the total asset turnover is 3.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lizhi Inc ADR (LIZI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.