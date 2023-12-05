EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG)’s stock price has plunge by -0.49relation to previous closing price of 123.60. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-04 that EOG Resources is positioned as a great long-term investment in the oil and gas sector, with a focus on low-cost basins and efficient operations. The company is set to return $4.1 billion to shareholders in 2023, representing 75% of its estimated free cash flow. EOG Resources has a strong balance sheet, consistent dividends, and an attractive valuation, making it a standout energy stock for potential success in 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is above average at 9.14x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.42.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is $148.75, which is $25.75 above the current market price. The public float for EOG is 580.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.22% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EOG on December 05, 2023 was 2.95M shares.

EOG’s Market Performance

EOG stock saw a decrease of 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.39% and a quarterly a decrease of -7.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.09% for EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.45% for EOG’s stock, with a 1.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EOG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for EOG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EOG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $135 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EOG Trading at -2.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares sank -4.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EOG remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $123.30. In addition, EOG Resources, Inc. saw -4.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EOG starting from Helms Lloyd W Jr, who sale 4,551 shares at the price of $130.76 back on Aug 15. After this action, Helms Lloyd W Jr now owns 145,259 shares of EOG Resources, Inc., valued at $595,089 using the latest closing price.

Leitzell Jeffrey R., the EVP Exploration and Production of EOG Resources, Inc., sale 2,031 shares at $117.26 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that Leitzell Jeffrey R. is holding 37,607 shares at $238,157 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.45 for the present operating margin

+54.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for EOG Resources, Inc. stands at +26.20. The total capital return value is set at 47.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.24. Equity return is now at value 30.55, with 18.74 for asset returns.

Based on EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG), the company’s capital structure generated 24.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.38. Total debt to assets is 14.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.