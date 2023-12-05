Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX: UUUU) has surged by 1.04 when compared to previous closing price of 7.71, but the company has seen a -7.26% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-22 that Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Energy Fuels (UUUU). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

Is It Worth Investing in Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX: UUUU) Right Now?

Energy Fuels Inc (AMEX: UUUU) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UUUU is 1.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for UUUU is $9.86, which is $2.07 above the current price. The public float for UUUU is 157.58M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UUUU on December 05, 2023 was 2.60M shares.

UUUU’s Market Performance

UUUU stock saw a decrease of -7.26% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -4.53% and a quarterly a decrease of 3.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.48% for Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.68% for UUUU stock, with a simple moving average of 17.42% for the last 200 days.

UUUU Trading at -1.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UUUU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.16%, as shares sank -1.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UUUU fell by -7.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.08. In addition, Energy Fuels Inc saw 25.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UUUU starting from Bovaird J. Birks, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $11.50 back on Nov 17. After this action, Bovaird J. Birks now owns 185,647 shares of Energy Fuels Inc, valued at $69,000 using the latest closing price.

Moore Curtis, the Senior VP Marketing and of Energy Fuels Inc, sale 9,800 shares at $6.37 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Moore Curtis is holding 82,978 shares at $62,436 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UUUU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-359.07 for the present operating margin

-1.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energy Fuels Inc stands at -478.22. The total capital return value is set at -16.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.39. Equity return is now at value 32.12, with 30.01 for asset returns.

Based on Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.57. Total debt to assets is 0.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.55.

The receivables turnover for the company is 5.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.