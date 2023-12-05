DZS Inc (DZSI) Stock Sees a-10.78 Decrease

The stock of DZS Inc (DZSI) has seen a -7.77% decrease in the past week, with a 10.08% gain in the past month, and a -38.79% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.88% for DZSI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.05% for DZSI’s stock, with a -69.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DZS Inc (NASDAQ: DZSI) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DZSI is 1.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DZSI is $8.33, which is $6.96 above the current price. The public float for DZSI is 21.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DZSI on December 05, 2023 was 237.19K shares.

DZSI) stock’s latest price update

DZS Inc (NASDAQ: DZSI)’s stock price has dropped by -10.78 in relation to previous closing price of 1.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-13 that The infrastructure upgrade for digital transformation, fiber densification and 5G rollout should help the Zacks Communication – Infrastructure industry thrive despite near-term headwinds. ATEX, BAND and DZSI are well poised to benefit from the continued transition to cloud networks.

DZSI Trading at -16.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DZSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.15%, as shares sank -7.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DZSI fell by -7.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4633. In addition, DZS Inc saw -89.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DZSI starting from Kawecki Misty Dawn, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $10.84 back on Feb 23. After this action, Kawecki Misty Dawn now owns 22,107 shares of DZS Inc, valued at $27,100 using the latest closing price.

VOGT CHARLES D, the President & CEO of DZS Inc, purchase 20,000 shares at $10.98 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that VOGT CHARLES D is holding 83,705 shares at $219,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DZSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.69 for the present operating margin

+30.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for DZS Inc stands at -9.96. The total capital return value is set at -14.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.11. Equity return is now at value -39.81, with -16.69 for asset returns.

Based on DZS Inc (DZSI), the company’s capital structure generated 35.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.95. Total debt to assets is 12.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DZS Inc (DZSI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.