DoorDash Inc (DASH) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for DASH is also noteworthy at 1.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 20 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DASH is $100.35, which is $1.99 above than the current price. The public float for DASH is 268.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.99% of that float. The average trading volume of DASH on December 05, 2023 was 3.79M shares.

DASH) stock’s latest price update

DoorDash Inc (NASDAQ: DASH) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.84 in relation to its previous close of 96.58. However, the company has experienced a 4.69% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-04 that UBER’s addition to the S&P 500 index is likely to boost its stock price.

DASH’s Market Performance

DoorDash Inc (DASH) has experienced a 4.69% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.04% rise in the past month, and a 17.54% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.31% for DASH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.21% for DASH stock, with a simple moving average of 33.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DASH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DASH stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for DASH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DASH in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $125 based on the research report published on November 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DASH Trading at 18.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DASH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.41% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares surge +6.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DASH rose by +4.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.90. In addition, DoorDash Inc saw 101.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DASH starting from Inukonda Ravi, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $94.81 back on Nov 30. After this action, Inukonda Ravi now owns 426,738 shares of DoorDash Inc, valued at $663,670 using the latest closing price.

Adarkar Prabir, the President and COO of DoorDash Inc, sale 17,776 shares at $95.11 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Adarkar Prabir is holding 944,900 shares at $1,690,649 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DASH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.61 for the present operating margin

+39.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for DoorDash Inc stands at -20.74. The total capital return value is set at -15.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.29. Equity return is now at value -15.60, with -10.67 for asset returns.

Based on DoorDash Inc (DASH), the company’s capital structure generated 7.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.03. Total debt to assets is 5.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

In summary, DoorDash Inc (DASH) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.