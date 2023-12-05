Dollar General Corp. (DG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.82x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.40. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Dollar General Corp. (DG) by analysts is $126.40, which is -$8.43 below the current market price. The public float for DG is 218.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.70% of that float. On December 05, 2023, the average trading volume of DG was 3.92M shares.

The stock price of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) has surged by 0.10 when compared to previous closing price of 134.69, but the company has seen a 7.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-04 that Years’ worth of bad decision-making and underinvestment finally came to a head. The stock market has now largely punished the company’s poor performance.

DG’s Market Performance

DG’s stock has risen by 7.28% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.82% and a quarterly rise of 5.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.29% for Dollar General Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.65% for DG stock, with a simple moving average of -19.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DG stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for DG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DG in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $102 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DG Trading at 16.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares surge +13.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DG rose by +7.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $123.74. In addition, Dollar General Corp. saw -45.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DG starting from Wenkoff Carman R, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $106.25 back on Sep 29. After this action, Wenkoff Carman R now owns 30,966 shares of Dollar General Corp., valued at $212,500 using the latest closing price.

CALBERT MICHAEL M, the Director of Dollar General Corp., purchase 6,000 shares at $155.44 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that CALBERT MICHAEL M is holding 6,000 shares at $932,638 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.80 for the present operating margin

+31.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dollar General Corp. stands at +6.38. The total capital return value is set at 15.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.72. Equity return is now at value 34.73, with 7.40 for asset returns.

Based on Dollar General Corp. (DG), the company’s capital structure generated 318.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.12. Total debt to assets is 55.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 295.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 324.61 and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, Dollar General Corp. (DG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.