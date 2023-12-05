Dexcom Inc (DXCM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ: DXCM) has jumped by 1.39 compared to previous close of 116.62. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-21 that Despite all the alarming headlines of late, Alphabet’s core business — advertising — is still doing just fine. DexCom shares tumbled in response to the rapidly expanding weight-loss drug market.

Is It Worth Investing in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ: DXCM) Right Now?

Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ: DXCM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 130.98x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for DXCM is at 1.23. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DXCM is 380.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.66% of that float. The average trading volume for DXCM on December 05, 2023 was 5.14M shares.

DXCM’s Market Performance

DXCM’s stock has seen a 3.74% increase for the week, with a 26.23% rise in the past month and a 17.85% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.42% for Dexcom Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.91% for DXCM’s stock, with a 6.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DXCM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DXCM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DXCM by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for DXCM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $131 based on the research report published on May 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DXCM Trading at 26.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares surge +21.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXCM rose by +3.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.76. In addition, Dexcom Inc saw 4.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DXCM starting from Brown Michael Jon, who sale 3,612 shares at the price of $114.56 back on Dec 01. After this action, Brown Michael Jon now owns 58,394 shares of Dexcom Inc, valued at $413,774 using the latest closing price.

Pacelli Steven Robert, the EVP Managing Director Dexcom V of Dexcom Inc, sale 411 shares at $110.80 during a trade that took place back on Nov 24, which means that Pacelli Steven Robert is holding 124,775 shares at $45,539 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DXCM

Equity return is now at value 18.42, with 6.56 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dexcom Inc (DXCM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.