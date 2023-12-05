DBV Technologies ADR (DBVT) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of DBV Technologies ADR (DBVT) has gone down by -11.20% for the week, with a -30.00% drop in the past month and a -60.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.79% for DBVT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.08% for DBVT’s stock, with a -53.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DBV Technologies ADR (NASDAQ: DBVT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DBVT is 0.76. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for DBV Technologies ADR (DBVT) is $3.87, which is $3.17 above the current market price. The public float for DBVT is 188.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.19% of that float. On December 05, 2023, DBVT’s average trading volume was 249.21K shares.

DBVT) stock’s latest price update

DBV Technologies ADR (NASDAQ: DBVT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -5.79 in relation to its previous close of 0.74. However, the company has experienced a -11.20% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2023-12-01 that The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

DBVT Trading at -33.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.53%, as shares sank -32.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBVT fell by -11.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8486. In addition, DBV Technologies ADR saw -54.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DBVT starting from MORRIS TIMOTHY E, who purchase 12,000 shares at the price of $1.52 back on Aug 25. After this action, MORRIS TIMOTHY E now owns 12,000 shares of DBV Technologies ADR, valued at $18,240 using the latest closing price.

SOLAND DANIEL B, the Director of DBV Technologies ADR, purchase 15,000 shares at $1.62 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that SOLAND DANIEL B is holding 20,000 shares at $24,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DBVT

The total capital return value is set at -65.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -66.18. Equity return is now at value -56.56, with -45.99 for asset returns.

Based on DBV Technologies ADR (DBVT), the company’s capital structure generated 5.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.90. Total debt to assets is 4.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.55.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.56.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DBV Technologies ADR (DBVT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.