D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (HEPS) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HEPS is 2.61. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (HEPS) is $67.95, which is $0.84 above the current market price. The public float for HEPS is 285.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.03% of that float. On December 05, 2023, HEPS’s average trading volume was 476.28K shares.

HEPS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (NASDAQ: HEPS) has surged by 11.21 when compared to previous closing price of 1.45, but the company has seen a 21.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-05 that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call December 5, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Helin Celikbilek – Investor Relations Director Nilhan Onal Gökçetekin – Chief Executive Officer Seçkin Köseoglu – Vice President of Strategic Finance Conference Call Participants Kilickiran Hanzade – JPMorgan Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by.

HEPS’s Market Performance

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (HEPS) has seen a 21.24% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 35.50% gain in the past month and a 2.06% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.73% for HEPS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.40% for HEPS stock, with a simple moving average of 26.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HEPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HEPS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for HEPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HEPS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $2 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HEPS Trading at 25.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.61%, as shares surge +25.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEPS rose by +22.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3670. In addition, D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR saw 144.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HEPS

Equity return is now at value -21.06, with -6.28 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (HEPS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.