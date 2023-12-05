CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) has increased by 4.17 when compared to last closing price of 68.65. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.14% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-02 that Now is a great time to consider stocks that may boost your portfolio, both in the new investing year and over time. Companies offering steady earnings growth — or the promise of earnings growth — are a good place to start.

Is It Worth Investing in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CRSP is also noteworthy at 1.75.

The average price estimated by analysts for CRSP is $89.68, which is $18.17 above than the current price. The public float for CRSP is 76.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.46% of that float. The average trading volume of CRSP on December 05, 2023 was 1.88M shares.

CRSP’s Market Performance

CRSP’s stock has seen a -0.14% decrease for the week, with a 54.85% rise in the past month and a 41.52% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.73% for CRISPR Therapeutics AG The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.54% for CRSP’s stock, with a 36.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CRSP Trading at 41.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.37%, as shares surge +40.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRSP fell by -0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.92. In addition, CRISPR Therapeutics AG saw 75.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRSP starting from Kulkarni Samarth, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $64.88 back on May 30. After this action, Kulkarni Samarth now owns 387,377 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG, valued at $1,621,894 using the latest closing price.

Kulkarni Samarth, the Chief Executive Officer of CRISPR Therapeutics AG, sale 25,000 shares at $50.67 during a trade that took place back on Apr 25, which means that Kulkarni Samarth is holding 387,377 shares at $1,266,638 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRSP

Equity return is now at value -19.20, with -15.92 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.