Coty Inc (COTY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.42 in relation to its previous close of 11.58. However, the company has experienced a 5.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-04 that Coty’s Prestige segment continues to outperform, with prestige fragrance sales growing 2.5x the market in fiscal Q1. The company raised its full-year guidance for the second time in less than a month. Investors continue to underappreciate the turnaround the company has undergone under its most recent CEO.

Is It Worth Investing in Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) Right Now?

Coty Inc (NYSE: COTY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.90. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Coty Inc (COTY) is $12.76, which is $0.9 above the current market price. The public float for COTY is 370.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COTY on December 05, 2023 was 5.54M shares.

COTY’s Market Performance

The stock of Coty Inc (COTY) has seen a 5.61% increase in the past week, with a 23.16% rise in the past month, and a 6.27% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.11% for COTY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.05% for COTY’s stock, with a 4.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COTY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COTY stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for COTY by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for COTY in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $11 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COTY Trading at 14.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares surge +20.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COTY rose by +5.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.78. In addition, Coty Inc saw 38.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COTY starting from Parize Isabelle, who purchase 4,775 shares at the price of $10.50 back on Oct 09. After this action, Parize Isabelle now owns 61,500 shares of Coty Inc, valued at $50,138 using the latest closing price.

Parize Isabelle, the Director of Coty Inc, purchase 20,500 shares at $10.29 during a trade that took place back on Oct 04, which means that Parize Isabelle is holding 56,725 shares at $210,945 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.79 for the present operating margin

+60.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coty Inc stands at +9.15. The total capital return value is set at 6.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.21. Equity return is now at value 11.26, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Coty Inc (COTY), the company’s capital structure generated 123.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.18. Total debt to assets is 37.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 119.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Coty Inc (COTY) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.