Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (CCSI) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (CCSI) has gone up by 8.99% for the week, with a 8.08% rise in the past month and a -25.69% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.73% for CCSI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.16% for CCSI’s stock, with a -25.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: CCSI) Right Now?

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: CCSI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CCSI is at 1.56. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CCSI is $30.00, which is $6.6 above the current market price. The public float for CCSI is 18.00M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.79% of that float. The average trading volume for CCSI on December 05, 2023 was 131.50K shares.

CCSI) stock’s latest price update

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: CCSI)’s stock price has gone rise by 22.26 in comparison to its previous close of 19.14, however, the company has experienced a 8.99% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCSI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for CCSI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CCSI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $54 based on the research report published on November 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CCSI Trading at 2.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.05%, as shares surge +4.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCSI rose by +8.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.89. In addition, Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc saw -56.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCSI starting from MALONE JAMES C, who purchase 4,500 shares at the price of $33.98 back on May 11. After this action, MALONE JAMES C now owns 17,091 shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc, valued at $152,910 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+41.92 for the present operating margin

+82.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc stands at +20.02. The total capital return value is set at 29.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.15. Equity return is now at value 12.60, with 11.50 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (CCSI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.