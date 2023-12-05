Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Stock Sees a2.12 Increase

In the past week, CAG stock has gone up by 2.73%, with a monthly gain of 4.66% and a quarterly plunge of -0.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.36% for Conagra Brands Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.37% for CAG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.10% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) is 12.86x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CAG is 0.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) is $30.07, which is $6.65 above the current market price. The public float for CAG is 475.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.28% of that float. On December 05, 2023, CAG’s average trading volume was 4.35M shares.

CAG) stock’s latest price update

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.12 compared to its previous closing price of 28.36. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-04 that Treasury Rates receded in November, leading to a rebound in equities, particularly in interest rate-sensitive sectors like utilities and real estate. The market anticipates that the Fed will maintain its pause on rate hikes in December and January, with a possibility of rate cuts coming much sooner than originally thought. It’s time to make a move to build your passive income in these beaten-down dividend names as November gave us a taste of how hard and swiftly they can rally.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAG stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for CAG by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CAG in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $32 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CAG Trading at 4.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares surge +4.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAG rose by +2.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.07. In addition, Conagra Brands Inc saw -25.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAG starting from LENNY RICHARD H, who purchase 9,238 shares at the price of $27.31 back on Oct 09. After this action, LENNY RICHARD H now owns 165,205 shares of Conagra Brands Inc, valued at $252,290 using the latest closing price.

McGough Thomas M, the EVP & Co-COO of Conagra Brands Inc, sale 75,522 shares at $33.07 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that McGough Thomas M is holding 157,125 shares at $2,497,513 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.26 for the present operating margin

+26.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Conagra Brands Inc stands at +5.56. The total capital return value is set at 10.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.13. Equity return is now at value 12.43, with 4.85 for asset returns.

Based on Conagra Brands Inc (CAG), the company’s capital structure generated 108.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.01. Total debt to assets is 42.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.