Compass Inc (COMP) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.64. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Compass Inc (COMP) is $2.91, which is $0.38 above the current market price. The public float for COMP is 346.69M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COMP on December 05, 2023 was 3.34M shares.

COMP stock's latest price update

The stock price of Compass Inc (NYSE: COMP) has surged by 4.12 when compared to previous closing price of 2.43, but the company has seen a 17.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-29 that Compass reported revenue and EBITDA in line with estimates, but negative sentiment in the housing market remains a concern. High mortgage rates are disincentivizing sellers from listing their homes, leading to low inventory in the market. Lawsuits against the National Association of Realtors and real estate brokerage firms could permanently impair Compass’s business if commission rates are adjusted.

COMP’s Market Performance

COMP’s stock has risen by 17.67% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 29.08% and a quarterly drop of -30.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.93% for Compass Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.51% for COMP’s stock, with a -18.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COMP stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for COMP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for COMP in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $2.70 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COMP Trading at 10.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.68%, as shares surge +15.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COMP rose by +17.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.19. In addition, Compass Inc saw 8.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COMP starting from Hart Gregory M., who sale 24,604 shares at the price of $1.89 back on Nov 01. After this action, Hart Gregory M. now owns 896,803 shares of Compass Inc, valued at $46,435 using the latest closing price.

Hart Gregory M., the Chief Operating Officer of Compass Inc, sale 24,604 shares at $2.82 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Hart Gregory M. is holding 750,065 shares at $69,401 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.62 for the present operating margin

+10.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Compass Inc stands at -10.00. The total capital return value is set at -38.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.62. Equity return is now at value -71.18, with -27.74 for asset returns.

Based on Compass Inc (COMP), the company’s capital structure generated 147.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.60. Total debt to assets is 49.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 74.80 and the total asset turnover is 3.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Compass Inc (COMP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.