Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 1.46x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.67. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) by analysts is $4.48, which is $1.85 above the current market price. The public float for CYH is 125.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.73% of that float. On December 05, 2023, the average trading volume of CYH was 1.45M shares.

CYH) stock’s latest price update

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE: CYH) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.66 in relation to its previous close of 2.73. However, the company has experienced a -4.71% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-04 that Community Health (CYH) divests three hospitals in Florida to Tampa General Hospital, substantiating its endeavor to intensify its focus on high-growth business areas.

CYH’s Market Performance

CYH’s stock has fallen by -4.71% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.39% and a quarterly drop of -21.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.91% for Community Health Systems, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.28% for CYH’s stock, with a -33.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CYH stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for CYH by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CYH in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $5 based on the research report published on June 17, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CYH Trading at 0.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.61%, as shares surge +5.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYH fell by -4.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.64. In addition, Community Health Systems, Inc. saw -39.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYH starting from SMITH WAYNE T, who purchase 1,000,000 shares at the price of $2.11 back on Oct 31. After this action, SMITH WAYNE T now owns 5,107,901 shares of Community Health Systems, Inc., valued at $2,110,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.96 for the present operating margin

+5.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Community Health Systems, Inc. stands at +0.38. The total capital return value is set at 6.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To sum up, Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.