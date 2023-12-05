Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE: CNK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.24. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) is $19.64, which is $5.77 above the current market price. The public float for CNK is 108.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 22.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNK on December 05, 2023 was 2.94M shares.

CNK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE: CNK) has decreased by -3.79 when compared to last closing price of 14.79. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.59% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-22 that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has reported strong Q3 2023 results, with an EPS of $0.61 and a revenue increase of 34.5%. The company has made strides in enhancing its bottom line, generating cash flow, and strengthening its balance sheet. Cinemark’s upcoming movie releases and planned expansion suggest potential upside in the recovering market.

CNK’s Market Performance

Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) has seen a -1.59% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -13.44% decline in the past month and a -14.28% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.11% for CNK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.18% for CNK’s stock, with a -11.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CNK Trading at -11.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares sank -7.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNK fell by -2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.49. In addition, Cinemark Holdings Inc saw 64.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNK starting from SENIOR ENRIQUE, who sale 35,054 shares at the price of $12.47 back on Dec 09. After this action, SENIOR ENRIQUE now owns 46,609 shares of Cinemark Holdings Inc, valued at $437,123 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.14 for the present operating margin

+10.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cinemark Holdings Inc stands at -10.89. The total capital return value is set at 1.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.02. Equity return is now at value 40.07, with 2.16 for asset returns.

Based on Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK), the company’s capital structure generated 3,427.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 97.17. Total debt to assets is 78.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3,205.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 90.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.