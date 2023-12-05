Castellum Inc (CTM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Castellum Inc (AMEX: CTM) has surged by 8.99 when compared to previous closing price of 0.22, but the company has seen a -0.04% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-12 that Castellum’s share price has seen some ups and downs but is still not at fair value. The company has changed due to management changes and is no longer a high-yielding dividend stock. Castellum remains a high-quality player in the Swedish property sector, but macro and interest-rate risks persist.

Is It Worth Investing in Castellum Inc (AMEX: CTM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CTM is also noteworthy at 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CTM is $1.15, which is $0.91 above than the current price. The public float for CTM is 5.87M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.07% of that float. The average trading volume of CTM on December 05, 2023 was 613.99K shares.

CTM’s Market Performance

The stock of Castellum Inc (CTM) has seen a -0.04% decrease in the past week, with a -36.66% drop in the past month, and a -21.24% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.44% for CTM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.85% for CTM’s stock, with a -58.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CTM Trading at -11.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.48%, as shares sank -32.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTM fell by -0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2515. In addition, Castellum Inc saw -80.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTM starting from Fuller Mark C, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $0.65 back on Jun 13. After this action, Fuller Mark C now owns 7,663,659 shares of Castellum Inc, valued at $650 using the latest closing price.

WRIGHT JAY O, the See Remarks of Castellum Inc, purchase 18,400 shares at $1.08 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that WRIGHT JAY O is holding 9,410,712 shares at $19,872 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.30 for the present operating margin

+41.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Castellum Inc stands at -35.33. The total capital return value is set at -34.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -58.53. Equity return is now at value -137.63, with -65.49 for asset returns.

Based on Castellum Inc (CTM), the company’s capital structure generated 57.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.57. Total debt to assets is 27.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.37 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In summary, Castellum Inc (CTM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.