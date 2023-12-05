Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST)’s stock price has plunge by -5.41relation to previous closing price of 7.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.61% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that The mean of analysts’ price targets for Carrols Restaurant (TAST) points to a 39.1% upside in the stock. While this highly sought-after metric has not proven reasonably effective, strong agreement among analysts in raising earnings estimates does indicate an upside in the stock.

Is It Worth Investing in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.43.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) is $10.13, which is $2.78 above the current market price. The public float for TAST is 34.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TAST on December 05, 2023 was 628.66K shares.

TAST’s Market Performance

TAST stock saw an increase of -1.61% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 22.95% and a quarterly increase of 11.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.21% for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.77% for TAST’s stock, with a 43.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TAST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TAST stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for TAST by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TAST in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4 based on the research report published on March 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TAST Trading at 13.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.12%, as shares surge +21.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAST fell by -2.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +270.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.35. In addition, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. saw 439.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TAST starting from Miles Gretta, who sale 3,140 shares at the price of $7.51 back on Nov 29. After this action, Miles Gretta now owns 100,000 shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc., valued at $23,597 using the latest closing price.

Filsoof Ahmad, the VP, Strategic Initiatives of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc., sale 500 shares at $7.53 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Filsoof Ahmad is holding 81,912 shares at $3,765 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TAST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.42 for the present operating margin

+7.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. stands at -4.37. The total capital return value is set at -1.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.22. Equity return is now at value 5.30, with 0.57 for asset returns.

Based on Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST), the company’s capital structure generated 869.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.69. Total debt to assets is 70.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 833.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 94.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.