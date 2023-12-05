Carlyle Group Inc (CG) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG)’s stock price has increased by 1.28 compared to its previous closing price of 35.18. However, the company has seen a 8.56% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-04 that Carlyle Commodities Corp (CSE:CCC, OTCQB:CCCFF) told investors it has commenced a baseline metallurgical test work program on its Newton gold project in British Columbia. The company said in a statement that it has sent five individual higher-grade samples from mineralized intercepts from the 2023 core to Base Metallurgical Labs for testing.

Is It Worth Investing in Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG) Right Now?

Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 62.09x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.77. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Carlyle Group Inc (CG) is $38.64, which is $3.01 above the current market price. The public float for CG is 191.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CG on December 05, 2023 was 3.07M shares.

CG’s Market Performance

CG stock saw an increase of 8.56% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 23.54% and a quarterly increase of 8.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.51% for Carlyle Group Inc (CG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.24% for CG stock, with a simple moving average of 15.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CG stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for CG by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for CG in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $32 based on the research report published on November 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CG Trading at 18.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares surge +21.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CG rose by +8.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.06. In addition, Carlyle Group Inc saw 19.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CG starting from CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C., who purchase 1,269,537 shares at the price of $8.52 back on Sep 12. After this action, CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. now owns 4,785,628 shares of Carlyle Group Inc, valued at $10,816,455 using the latest closing price.

CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C., the 10% Owner of Carlyle Group Inc, purchase 3,012,049 shares at $8.30 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. is holding 3,012,049 shares at $25,000,007 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.89 for the present operating margin

+77.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carlyle Group Inc stands at +25.65. The total capital return value is set at 11.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.68. Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Carlyle Group Inc (CG), the company’s capital structure generated 139.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.25. Total debt to assets is 40.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.22.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Carlyle Group Inc (CG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.