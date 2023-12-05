CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

CareTrust REIT Inc (NYSE: CTRE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 54.72x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.11. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE) by analysts is $24.13, which is $1.34 above the current market price. The public float for CTRE is 117.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.65% of that float. On December 05, 2023, the average trading volume of CTRE was 1.34M shares.

CTRE) stock’s latest price update

CareTrust REIT Inc (NYSE: CTRE)’s stock price has soared by 0.71 in relation to previous closing price of 22.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-27 that CareTrust REIT has delivered a strong underlying performance in Q3 with all of the key portfolio metrics remaining at very solid territory and improving FFO. CTRE decided to tap into equity markets for fresh funding that on the one hand, diluted the shareholder base but, on the other, ensured a notable level of dry powder. There are some strong signals that the Company will be able to deploy this capital in an accretive manner considering the YTD M&A success and identified properties of $175 million.

CTRE’s Market Performance

CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE) has seen a -0.48% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 5.08% gain in the past month and a 14.42% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.96% for CTRE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.87% for CTRE’s stock, with a 12.45% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTRE stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CTRE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CTRE in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $23 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CTRE Trading at 4.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +4.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRE fell by -0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.63. In addition, CareTrust REIT Inc saw 22.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+57.33 for the present operating margin

+69.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for CareTrust REIT Inc stands at -4.05. The total capital return value is set at 7.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.50. Equity return is now at value 4.31, with 2.43 for asset returns.

Based on CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE), the company’s capital structure generated 84.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.86. Total debt to assets is 44.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 138.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.