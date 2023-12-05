Cameco Corp. (CCJ) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Cameco Corp. (NYSE: CCJ)’s stock price has plunge by 1.23relation to previous closing price of 45.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.17% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-04 that In an era defined by climate consciousness, the spotlight intensifies on the nuclear energy stocks as key players in our energy future. The U.S. ambitiously targets 100% carbon-free electricity by 2035 and has a global commitment to triple nuclear capacity by 2050.

Is It Worth Investing in Cameco Corp. (NYSE: CCJ) Right Now?

Cameco Corp. (NYSE: CCJ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 101.39x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.97. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cameco Corp. (CCJ) is $50.31, which is $4.33 above the current market price. The public float for CCJ is 431.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CCJ on December 05, 2023 was 5.26M shares.

CCJ’s Market Performance

The stock of Cameco Corp. (CCJ) has seen a 1.17% increase in the past week, with a 7.28% rise in the past month, and a 23.75% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.12% for CCJ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.05% for CCJ stock, with a simple moving average of 39.82% for the last 200 days.

CCJ Trading at 13.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares surge +9.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCJ rose by +1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.95. In addition, Cameco Corp. saw 102.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CCJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.62 for the present operating margin

+9.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cameco Corp. stands at +4.78. The total capital return value is set at -0.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.41. Equity return is now at value 4.88, with 3.32 for asset returns.

Based on Cameco Corp. (CCJ), the company’s capital structure generated 17.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.71. Total debt to assets is 11.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.92.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cameco Corp. (CCJ) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.