Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) Stock Faces 15.23% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) has gone down by -12.60% for the week, with a -20.84% drop in the past month and a -90.80% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 26.27% for BRSH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.55% for BRSH’s stock, with a -96.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.72.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) is $141.00, which is $140.83 above the current market price. The public float for BRSH is 1.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BRSH on December 05, 2023 was 3.05M shares.

BRSH) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) has plunged by -5.39 when compared to previous closing price of 0.18, but the company has seen a -12.60% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-20 that Bruush Oral Care (NASDAQ: BRSH ) stock is rocketing higher on Monday despite the oral care company getting a delisting notice. After markets closed on Friday, the company announced it had received a delisting notice from the Nasdaq Exchange’s Listing Qualifications Department.

BRSH Trading at -66.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.23%, as shares sank -14.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -85.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRSH fell by -12.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2047. In addition, Bruush Oral Care Inc. saw -98.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-347.66 for the present operating margin

+11.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bruush Oral Care Inc. stands at -332.97.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.