Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE: BRX)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.96 in comparison to its previous close of 21.95, however, the company has experienced a 5.46% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-24 that REITs have experienced a significant drop in value due to rising interest rates and inflation. However, with inflation under control and interest rates expected to stabilize or decrease, REITs are poised for a surge. A list of 28 undervalued REITs with a yield of 5% or better is provided, along with 10 additional REITs to consider.

Is It Worth Investing in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE: BRX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE: BRX) is above average at 20.17x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.53.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) is $24.99, which is $2.39 above the current market price. The public float for BRX is 298.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.67% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BRX on December 05, 2023 was 2.43M shares.

BRX’s Market Performance

BRX stock saw an increase of 5.46% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.76% and a quarterly increase of 4.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.05% for Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.45% for BRX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRX stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for BRX by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for BRX in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $25 based on the research report published on September 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BRX Trading at 8.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares surge +3.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRX rose by +5.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.47. In addition, Brixmor Property Group Inc saw -0.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRX starting from Aman Angela M, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $23.04 back on Feb 15. After this action, Aman Angela M now owns 162,054 shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc, valued at $288,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.48 for the present operating margin

+46.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brixmor Property Group Inc stands at +29.00. The total capital return value is set at 5.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.48. Equity return is now at value 11.89, with 4.02 for asset returns.

Based on Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX), the company’s capital structure generated 180.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.35. Total debt to assets is 61.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 180.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.