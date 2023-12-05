Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.69 in relation to its previous close of 4.83. However, the company has experienced a 8.55% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-05 that As a new year approaches, now may be the time to pounce on the best penny stocks to buy and hold throughout 2024. It’s safe to say that “penny stock territory,” is well-populated.

Is It Worth Investing in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BDN is 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BDN is $4.88, which is $0.18 above the current price. The public float for BDN is 168.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BDN on December 05, 2023 was 2.04M shares.

BDN’s Market Performance

The stock of Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) has seen a 8.55% increase in the past week, with a 10.59% rise in the past month, and a -6.93% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.62% for BDN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.55% for BDN stock, with a simple moving average of 5.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BDN stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for BDN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BDN in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $6 based on the research report published on September 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BDN Trading at 14.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.26%, as shares surge +13.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDN rose by +8.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.20. In addition, Brandywine Realty Trust saw -23.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.50 for the present operating margin

+26.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brandywine Realty Trust stands at +10.54. The total capital return value is set at 2.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.55. Equity return is now at value -0.66, with -0.26 for asset returns.

Based on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN), the company’s capital structure generated 122.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.14. Total debt to assets is 51.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 119.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 44.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.