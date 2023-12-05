Bon Natural Life Ltd (BON) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bon Natural Life Ltd (NASDAQ: BON) is above average at 0.72x, while the 36-month beta value is -1.11.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BON is 7.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.61% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BON on December 05, 2023 was 152.13K shares.

BON) stock’s latest price update

Bon Natural Life Ltd (NASDAQ: BON)’s stock price has decreased by -3.43 compared to its previous closing price of 0.50. However, the company has seen a 10.80% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-02 that Quite frankly, the best $1 stocks to buy now are only for people with “stupid” money. By that, I mean you’re swimming so deeply in green-tinted paper that you need to lose some of that cash, just to feel alive again.

BON’s Market Performance

Bon Natural Life Ltd (BON) has seen a 10.80% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.52% gain in the past month and a -19.47% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.65% for BON. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.00% for BON stock, with a simple moving average of -39.66% for the last 200 days.

BON Trading at 13.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.53%, as shares surge +6.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BON rose by +13.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4446. In addition, Bon Natural Life Ltd saw -53.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.87 for the present operating margin

+31.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bon Natural Life Ltd stands at +20.86. The total capital return value is set at 20.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 21.35. Equity return is now at value 18.12, with 13.42 for asset returns.

Based on Bon Natural Life Ltd (BON), the company’s capital structure generated 18.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.29. Total debt to assets is 14.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bon Natural Life Ltd (BON) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.