Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL)'s stock price has decreased by -1.20 compared to its previous closing price of 28.27. However, the company has seen a -1.97% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) is above average at 7.91x. The 36-month beta value for BXSL is also noteworthy at 0.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BXSL is $29.75, which is $1.82 above than the current price. The public float for BXSL is 161.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.37% of that float. The average trading volume of BXSL on December 05, 2023 was 879.73K shares.

BXSL’s Market Performance

BXSL’s stock has seen a -1.97% decrease for the week, with a 0.65% rise in the past month and a 2.01% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.24% for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.82% for BXSL stock, with a simple moving average of 4.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXSL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BXSL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BXSL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $28.50 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BXSL Trading at 1.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.23%, as shares sank -0.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXSL fell by -1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.15. In addition, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund saw 24.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXSL starting from Whitaker Carlos, who purchase 3,895 shares at the price of $25.68 back on May 26. After this action, Whitaker Carlos now owns 3,895 shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund, valued at $100,024 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.40 for the present operating margin

+82.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stands at +45.57. The total capital return value is set at 6.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.12. Equity return is now at value 13.30, with 5.90 for asset returns.

Based on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL), the company’s capital structure generated 132.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.07. Total debt to assets is 55.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In summary, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.