Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: BXMT) is 20.13x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BXMT is 1.47. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) is $21.50, which is -$1.58 below the current market price. The public float for BXMT is 162.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 18.78% of that float. On December 05, 2023, BXMT’s average trading volume was 3.12M shares.

BXMT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: BXMT) has plunged by -0.04 when compared to previous closing price of 23.09, but the company has seen a 4.96% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-28 that Despite big yields, these shares are still cheap. Fat dividends that grow with short-term rates are a nice hedge. The yields are between 9% and 9.5% today, but they are due for a big dividend increase starting in March 2024. Bigger dividends should increase valuation.

BXMT’s Market Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) has seen a 4.96% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 8.71% gain in the past month and a 1.14% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.54% for BXMT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.90% for BXMT stock, with a simple moving average of 13.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXMT stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for BXMT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BXMT in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $24 based on the research report published on July 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BXMT Trading at 7.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares surge +6.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXMT rose by +4.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.07. In addition, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc saw 9.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXMT starting from Keenan Katharine A, who sale 2,279 shares at the price of $22.14 back on Nov 30. After this action, Keenan Katharine A now owns 148,005 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, valued at $50,457 using the latest closing price.

Marone Anthony F. JR, the Chief Financial Officer of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc, sale 507 shares at $22.14 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Marone Anthony F. JR is holding 49,988 shares at $11,226 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+73.16 for the present operating margin

+91.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc stands at +18.85. The total capital return value is set at 4.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.10. Equity return is now at value 4.41, with 0.82 for asset returns.

Based on Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT), the company’s capital structure generated 451.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.85. Total debt to assets is 80.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 421.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.