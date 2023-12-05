Bionano Genomics Inc (BNGO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: BNGO) has dropped by -4.44 compared to previous close of 1.80. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-17 that Bionano Genomics, Inc. (BNGO) has become technically an oversold stock now, which implies exhaustion of the heavy selling pressure on it. This, combined with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher, indicates a potential trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

Is It Worth Investing in Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: BNGO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.20. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Bionano Genomics Inc (BNGO) by analysts is $12.33, which is $10.61 above the current market price. The public float for BNGO is 38.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.59% of that float. On December 05, 2023, the average trading volume of BNGO was 932.08K shares.

BNGO’s Market Performance

BNGO stock saw an increase of 13.91% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.55% and a quarterly increase of -51.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.21% for Bionano Genomics Inc (BNGO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.85% for BNGO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -71.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BNGO stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for BNGO by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for BNGO in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $4 based on the research report published on January 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BNGO Trading at -8.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.51%, as shares surge +4.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNGO rose by +12.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4755. In addition, Bionano Genomics Inc saw -88.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BNGO starting from Mamuszka Hannah, who purchase 65,789 shares at the price of $0.76 back on Jun 13. After this action, Mamuszka Hannah now owns 65,789 shares of Bionano Genomics Inc, valued at $50,000 using the latest closing price.

Holmlin R. Erik, the President and CEO of Bionano Genomics Inc, purchase 15,000 shares at $0.64 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Holmlin R. Erik is holding 806,474 shares at $9,639 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BNGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-466.09 for the present operating margin

-9.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bionano Genomics Inc stands at -476.93. The total capital return value is set at -42.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.86. Equity return is now at value -113.43, with -89.90 for asset returns.

Based on Bionano Genomics Inc (BNGO), the company’s capital structure generated 4.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.47. Total debt to assets is 3.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.38.

Conclusion

To sum up, Bionano Genomics Inc (BNGO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.