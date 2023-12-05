BILL Holdings Inc (BILL) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

BILL Holdings Inc (NYSE: BILL)’s stock price has plunge by 2.88relation to previous closing price of 68.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.49% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-05 that Uber’s ability to grow its popularity among consumers while raising prices is getting attention from Wall Street analysts. Shares of Bill Holdings are down this year, but an analyst price target suggests it can start recovering soon.

Is It Worth Investing in BILL Holdings Inc (NYSE: BILL) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for BILL is at 1.71.

The public float for BILL is 101.95M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.79% of that float. The average trading volume for BILL on December 05, 2023 was 2.78M shares.

BILL’s Market Performance

The stock of BILL Holdings Inc (BILL) has seen a 7.49% increase in the past week, with a 5.33% rise in the past month, and a -39.55% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.95% for BILL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.52% for BILL stock, with a simple moving average of -26.74% for the last 200 days.

BILL Trading at -17.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BILL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.96%, as shares surge +14.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BILL rose by +7.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.09. In addition, BILL Holdings Inc saw -35.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BILL starting from Aji Rajesh A., who sale 2,024 shares at the price of $67.92 back on Nov 30. After this action, Aji Rajesh A. now owns 8,178 shares of BILL Holdings Inc, valued at $137,470 using the latest closing price.

Lacerte Rene A., the CEO of BILL Holdings Inc, sale 12,137 shares at $67.41 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Lacerte Rene A. is holding 88,517 shares at $818,195 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BILL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.94 for the present operating margin

+75.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for BILL Holdings Inc stands at -21.14. The total capital return value is set at -4.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.83. Equity return is now at value -4.16, with -1.80 for asset returns.

Based on BILL Holdings Inc (BILL), the company’s capital structure generated 46.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.88. Total debt to assets is 19.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BILL Holdings Inc (BILL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.