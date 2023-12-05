Beyond Inc (BYON) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Beyond Inc (NYSE: BYON) has jumped by 5.73 compared to previous close of 21.46. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 38.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-30 that Beyond, Inc. NASDAQ: BYON just got a big vote of confidence from Wall Street. On Monday, sell-side research firm D.A.

Is It Worth Investing in Beyond Inc (NYSE: BYON) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 3.63.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Beyond Inc (BYON) is $23.67, which is $0.31 above the current market price. The public float for BYON is 44.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BYON on December 05, 2023 was 2.53M shares.

BYON’s Market Performance

BYON’s stock has seen a 38.52% increase for the week, with a 42.61% rise in the past month and a -17.28% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.04% for Beyond Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 34.80% for BYON’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.16% for the last 200 days.

BYON Trading at 39.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.75%, as shares surge +35.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYON rose by +38.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.13. In addition, Beyond Inc saw 17.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYON starting from LEMONIS MARCUS, who purchase 5,940 shares at the price of $16.80 back on Nov 14. After this action, LEMONIS MARCUS now owns 166,248 shares of Beyond Inc, valued at $99,792 using the latest closing price.

LEMONIS MARCUS, the Director of Beyond Inc, purchase 6,560 shares at $15.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that LEMONIS MARCUS is holding 160,308 shares at $99,843 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.40 for the present operating margin

+22.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beyond Inc stands at -1.83. The total capital return value is set at 3.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.78. Equity return is now at value -27.43, with -18.99 for asset returns.

Based on Beyond Inc (BYON), the company’s capital structure generated 7.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.65. Total debt to assets is 5.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 99.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.17.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Beyond Inc (BYON) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.