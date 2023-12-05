Better Therapeutics Inc (BTTX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BTTX is 2.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BTTX is $5.25, which is $5.05 above the current price. The public float for BTTX is 23.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BTTX on December 05, 2023 was 1.91M shares.

BTTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Better Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTTX) has jumped by 3.09 compared to previous close of 0.19. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-09 that Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Mark Heinen – Chief Financial Officer Frank Karbe – President and CEO Diane Gomez – Chief Commercial Officer Mark Berman – Chief Medical Officer Conference Call Participants Thomas Flaten – Lake Street Capital Markets Keay Nakae – Chardan Rahul Rakhit – LifeSci Capital Operator Good day and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Better Therapeutics’ Second Quarter 2023 Update Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode.

BTTX’s Market Performance

BTTX’s stock has fallen by -3.43% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 24.94% and a quarterly drop of -69.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.74% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.20% for Better Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.38% for BTTX’s stock, with a -72.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BTTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BTTX stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for BTTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BTTX in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $17 based on the research report published on November 24, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

BTTX Trading at -14.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.74%, as shares surge +25.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTTX fell by -5.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1833. In addition, Better Therapeutics Inc saw -81.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTTX starting from PERRY DAVID P, who purchase 1,233,045 shares at the price of $0.73 back on Jul 27. After this action, PERRY DAVID P now owns 13,030,393 shares of Better Therapeutics Inc, valued at $900,000 using the latest closing price.

Parker Geoffrey M., the Director of Better Therapeutics Inc, purchase 685,025 shares at $0.73 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that Parker Geoffrey M. is holding 1,028,055 shares at $500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTTX

The total capital return value is set at -127.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -142.83. Equity return is now at value -1021.64, with -162.15 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Better Therapeutics Inc (BTTX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.