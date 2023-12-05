Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP)’s stock price has decreased by -0.15 compared to its previous closing price of 232.94. However, the company has seen a 1.49% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-04 that Investors looking for stocks in the Outsourcing sector might want to consider either Adecco SA (AHEXY) or Automatic Data Processing (ADP). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

Is It Worth Investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) Right Now?

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 27.63x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.81. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) by analysts is $241.21, which is $8.63 above the current market price. The public float for ADP is 409.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.08% of that float. On December 05, 2023, the average trading volume of ADP was 1.59M shares.

ADP’s Market Performance

ADP stock saw an increase of 1.49% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.41% and a quarterly increase of -8.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.33% for Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.92% for ADP’s stock, with a 1.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ADP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ADP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $235 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ADP Trading at -0.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.12%, as shares surge +6.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADP rose by +1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $228.86. In addition, Automatic Data Processing Inc. saw -2.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADP starting from McGuire Don, who sale 2,380 shares at the price of $238.91 back on Oct 03. After this action, McGuire Don now owns 20,665 shares of Automatic Data Processing Inc., valued at $568,606 using the latest closing price.

Rodriguez Carlos A, the Executive Chair of Automatic Data Processing Inc., sale 52,254 shares at $247.93 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Rodriguez Carlos A is holding 44,859 shares at $12,955,404 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.02 for the present operating margin

+48.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Automatic Data Processing Inc. stands at +18.94. The total capital return value is set at 65.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 50.81. Equity return is now at value 115.46, with 7.30 for asset returns.

Based on Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP), the company’s capital structure generated 100.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.23. Total debt to assets is 6.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

To sum up, Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.