Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ: AZN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 34.38x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.50. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) by analysts is $82.79, which is $17.77 above the current market price. The public float for AZN is 3.10B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.26% of that float. On December 05, 2023, the average trading volume of AZN was 5.49M shares.

AZN) stock’s latest price update

Astrazeneca plc ADR (NASDAQ: AZN)’s stock price has soared by 0.35 in relation to previous closing price of 64.79. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Reuters reported 2023-12-03 that Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca has signed a deal worth up to $247 million with U.S. artificial intelligence (AI) biologics firm Absci to design an antibody to fight cancer, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

AZN’s Market Performance

Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) has experienced a 2.14% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.31% rise in the past month, and a -3.87% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.19% for AZN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.75% for AZN’s stock, with a -5.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AZN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AZN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $80 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AZN Trading at -0.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.05%, as shares surge +1.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZN rose by +2.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.95. In addition, Astrazeneca plc ADR saw -4.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.41 for the present operating margin

+63.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Astrazeneca plc ADR stands at +7.41. The total capital return value is set at 7.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.30. Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Based on Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN), the company’s capital structure generated 78.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.11. Total debt to assets is 30.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.75.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

To sum up, Astrazeneca plc ADR (AZN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.