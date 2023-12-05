Assessing the Risk and Potential of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc’s (SPR) Stock

The stock of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR) has gone up by 7.34% for the week, with a 11.07% rise in the past month and a 33.76% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.14% for SPR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.61% for SPR’s stock, with a 7.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SPR is also noteworthy at 1.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SPR is $29.50, which is $1.41 above than the current price. The public float for SPR is 114.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.62% of that float. The average trading volume of SPR on December 05, 2023 was 4.47M shares.

SPR) stock’s latest price update

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.28 in relation to its previous close of 28.17. However, the company has experienced a 7.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-12-01 that The market views that as likely, at least if you go by the advance made by the SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF XAR.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPR stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SPR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SPR in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $28 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SPR Trading at 31.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares surge +11.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +85.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPR rose by +7.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.54. In addition, Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc saw -5.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPR starting from Ward Damon Christopher, who sale 685 shares at the price of $34.45 back on Feb 27. After this action, Ward Damon Christopher now owns 10,182 shares of Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc, valued at $23,598 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.37 for the present operating margin

+1.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc stands at -10.85. The total capital return value is set at -6.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.78. Equity return is now at value -543.53, with -14.11 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In summary, Spirit Aerosystems Holdings Inc (SPR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.