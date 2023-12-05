Asana Inc (ASAN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The public float for ASAN is 75.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.10% of that float. On December 05, 2023, the average trading volume of ASAN was 2.64M shares.

ASAN) stock’s latest price update

Asana Inc (NYSE: ASAN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.53 compared to its previous closing price of 22.81. However, the company has seen a gain of 10.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-25 that Moskovitz keeps buying stock, but why?

ASAN’s Market Performance

Asana Inc (ASAN) has experienced a 10.39% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.09% rise in the past month, and a 23.26% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.67% for ASAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.64% for ASAN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 16.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASAN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ASAN by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for ASAN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $16 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ASAN Trading at 20.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.91%, as shares surge +21.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASAN rose by +10.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.95. In addition, Asana Inc saw 68.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASAN starting from Moskovitz Dustin A., who purchase 237,015 shares at the price of $17.50 back on Nov 01. After this action, Moskovitz Dustin A. now owns 47,898,436 shares of Asana Inc, valued at $4,147,762 using the latest closing price.

Wan Tim M, the Chief Financial Officer of Asana Inc, sale 5,000 shares at $18.18 during a trade that took place back on Oct 26, which means that Wan Tim M is holding 779,553 shares at $90,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-72.84 for the present operating margin

+89.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Asana Inc stands at -74.52. The total capital return value is set at -73.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -76.93. Equity return is now at value -154.24, with -41.20 for asset returns.

Based on Asana Inc (ASAN), the company’s capital structure generated 76.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.23. Total debt to assets is 28.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

To sum up, Asana Inc (ASAN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.