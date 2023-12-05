Arena Group Holdings Inc (AREN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Arena Group Holdings Inc (AMEX: AREN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 37.90 compared to its previous closing price of 2.48. However, the company has seen a gain of 28.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Rob Fink – FNK Investor Relations Ross Levinsohn – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Doug Smith – Chief Financial Officer Andrew Kraft – Chief Operating Officer Conference Call Participants Mark Argento – Lake Street Capital Markets Daniel Day – B. Riley Securities Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by.

Is It Worth Investing in Arena Group Holdings Inc (AMEX: AREN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AREN is also noteworthy at 0.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AREN is $9.25, which is $5.83 above than the current price. The public float for AREN is 17.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.47% of that float. The average trading volume of AREN on December 05, 2023 was 28.35K shares.

AREN’s Market Performance

The stock of Arena Group Holdings Inc (AREN) has seen a 28.57% increase in the past week, with a -14.50% drop in the past month, and a -25.97% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 37.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.86% for AREN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.79% for AREN’s stock, with a -20.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AREN Trading at -7.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AREN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 37.17%, as shares sank -11.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AREN rose by +28.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.09. In addition, Arena Group Holdings Inc saw -67.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AREN starting from B. Riley Financial, Inc., who sale 5,811,375 shares at the price of $2.90 back on Nov 30. After this action, B. Riley Financial, Inc. now owns 0 shares of Arena Group Holdings Inc, valued at $16,852,988 using the latest closing price.

B. Riley Financial, Inc., the 10% Owner of Arena Group Holdings Inc, sale 1,588,642 shares at $2.90 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that B. Riley Financial, Inc. is holding 0 shares at $4,607,062 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AREN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.09 for the present operating margin

+31.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arena Group Holdings Inc stands at -30.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.65 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.

Conclusion

In summary, Arena Group Holdings Inc (AREN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.