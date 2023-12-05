Ardelyx Inc’s (ARDX) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, ARDX stock has gone up by 15.08%, with a monthly gain of 23.69% and a quarterly surge of 8.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.82% for Ardelyx Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.32% for ARDX stock, with a simple moving average of 26.03% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ARDX is also noteworthy at 0.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ARDX is $9.58, which is $4.62 above than the current price. The public float for ARDX is 222.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.12% of that float. The average trading volume of ARDX on December 05, 2023 was 6.55M shares.

ARDX) stock’s latest price update

Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX)’s stock price has plunge by 4.20relation to previous closing price of 4.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 15.08% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-12-01 that Exploring the world of penny stocks offers exciting investment opportunities, but it requires astute strategies to identify real winners. In this update, we delve into essential techniques for finding penny stocks to buy and a list of cheap stocks to watch today.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARDX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ARDX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARDX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $9 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARDX Trading at 26.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.38%, as shares surge +23.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARDX rose by +15.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.17. In addition, Ardelyx Inc saw 74.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARDX starting from Rosenbaum David P., who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $4.50 back on Nov 30. After this action, Rosenbaum David P. now owns 359,543 shares of Ardelyx Inc, valued at $13,500 using the latest closing price.

RAAB MICHAEL, the President & CEO of Ardelyx Inc, sale 11,368 shares at $4.36 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that RAAB MICHAEL is holding 867,868 shares at $49,589 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-122.24 for the present operating margin

+83.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ardelyx Inc stands at -128.85. The total capital return value is set at -46.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -64.68. Equity return is now at value -20.60, with -12.24 for asset returns.

Based on Ardelyx Inc (ARDX), the company’s capital structure generated 48.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.67. Total debt to assets is 25.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.

Conclusion

In summary, Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.